Unconvincing Chiefs lose Young Africans friendly in Tanzania

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs are far from the team new coach Molefi Ntseki will be hoping to have in his first season with the Soweto giants.

A lot of expectation and bourbon was placed on Ntseki’s shoulders since he was appointed as coach of one of South Africa’s big teams.

The 1-0 loss to Yanga at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday evening will do little for Ntseki’s standing among the Amakhosi faithful.

It was not a display that inspires confidence as Chiefs were all over the place, and just could not get any rhythm going.

Chiefs had some good touches in the early exchanges, looking to settle quicker. But they found Yanga a little more structured and solid in their approach.

It was easy to see that it was a new Chiefs team as the game progressed with the home side taking control of the game, looking more enterprising.

They easily found spaces in the Chiefs defence, creating some promising chances and taking a few shots at Itumeleng Khune’s goal.

Mahlatse Makhdubela, who recently joined the Tanzanian giants was among those who wanted to make an impression on the night, testing Khune with a long range effort. It however went wide.

Chiefs could not get going

Khune was however beaten in the last play of the first half when he came out of his live but Kennedy Musonda managed to lob the ball over him and into an empty net to give Yanga the lead going into the break.

Khune was replaced at half time with Brandon Petersen taking his place. He was immediately called to action as Yanga looked for a second, and a managed to punch the ball away.

And 10 minutes into the second half, Ntseki made another change with Siyethemba Sithebe replacing Yusuf Maart and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo coming on for Christian Saile.

Njabulo Ngcobo replaced Given Msimango and Reeve Frosler took Zitha Kwinika’s place. The changes did little to change the direction of the game.

Yanga still controlled and created the better chances and could have scored more but Petersen made some good saves to deny them.