Pirates youngster Ratomo said to have overseas interest after Spain tour

By Mgosi Squad

Orlando Pirates sensational youngster Relebohile Ratomo is said to have attracted interest from a number of teams abroad.

Ratomo was with the Buccaneers in their Spain tour where they played three friendly games. Pirates went up against Maccabi Tel Aviv, Independiente del Valle and UD Las Palmas. The South Africans won two matches and drew one.

According to an insider in the Bucs camp, Ratomo was a revelation during the tour as the youngster made himself a crowd favourite. A number of scouts are said to have been attending Pirates’ games and the team impressed many.

“The future looks bright for Ratomo, he has really done well up to so far,” said a source.

“The Spain tour was a perfect opportunity for him to sell himself to the world. I think he has done that and that is why teams are chasing him. I know Maccabi people were very impressed with him, and they were inquiring a lot about him. To be honest, I’m not really surprised with all of this. He has shown that he is capable of doing great things.

“Something might just happen before the start of the season, but I don’t think the Pirates management are ready to see him leave the club. I know that they want what’s best for him and every other player … we will see what transpires.”

Ratomo only got promoted to the Pirates first team towards the end of last season, with the striker having done well for the team’s team playing in the DStv Diski.

He made his debut for coach Jose Riveiro’s team in the club’s 1-1 draw in a league game against Royal AM. The teenager went on to score for the Sea Robbers in their last league match of the season against AmaZulu FC as Pirates thrashed the KwaZulu-Natal club 4-0.

The Bucs’ youngster has shown great potential to be one of the best players in the country and his teammates also sing his praises with the way he has adapted in top flight football.