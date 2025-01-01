Carnell favourite to replace Tinkler at Cape Town City

Carnell is currently without a club after parting ways with St Louis City in July last year.

Former St Louis City coach Bradley Carnell (below) has emerged as the favourite to replace outgoing coach Eric Tinkler at Cape Town City.

The experienced Tinkler become the latest coach to be given the boot as the Premier Soccer League coaching merry-go-round continues in the Betway Premiership.



Carnell, an ex-Orlando Pirates and Free State State Stars assistant coach, is currently without a club after parting ways with St Louis City in July last year.

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town Spurs coach Ernst Middendorp’s name has also been mentioned in the corridors of the Mother City-based club.

On Tuesday, City announced that they had “mutually agreed to part ways” owing to their struggles in the league where they are currently languishing in the bottom half of the log standings after registering just three wins in their opening 10 league matches with two draws and five loses.

They suffered a 1-0 loss at home to AmaZulu last Sunday and that proved to be Tinkler’s last game in charge of the Citizens.

The result left the Citizens 12th on the log with 11 points from their opening 10 games of the season.

City said in their statement that they will announce a new interim coach as they “build up to an exciting new project for the 25/26 season and beyond.”

Tinkler’s right-hand man Diogo Peral is expected to be given the interim coach role and will be assisted by former club captain Lebogang Manyama or they could both lead the team as co-coaches – a new trend in the Betway Premiership.

With City facing Kaizer Chiefs in their next league game on Sunday, it’s going to be a baptism of fire for whoever is in charge. Amakhosi will come into this game high on confidence having won 1-0 against Chippa United at their home away from home at Moses Mabhida Stadium last weekend.

After the narrow victory over the Chilli Boys, Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi said they are confident they can build from it.



“Congratulations to everyone, the goalkeeper as well, with good saves he made, but we are not there in our quality of game that we want to put forward but we believe going forward we will build from this and have more consistent quality games,” said Nabi.

After the Chiefs game, City will play another tough encounter against Orlando Pirates at home next week Wednesday.