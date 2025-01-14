Official: Percy Tau finds new home after Al-Ahly exit

The 30-year-old South African international leaves the Red Devils after four years.

Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau has completed his long awaited move to Qatar SC from Al-Ahly.



The 30-year-old South African international leaves the Red Devils after four years at the Cairo-based side, where he won 12 titles, including two CAF Champions League titles and the CAF Super Cup.



Tau was linked with a move back to South Africa with the Big Three – Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns reportedly interested in signing him, but the Bafana star has chosen to move to Qatar instead,



Qatar SC announced Tau’s signing later on Monday.

At the same time, Al-Ahly also confirmed the former Mamelodi Sundowns exit on X.

Thank you King Percy 👑🇿🇦



Qatar SC, who have won the Qatar Stars League eight times, are currently second from bottom in the league standings and they will be looking for Tau to help them move out of the relegation.