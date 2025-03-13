Tau returns for Bafana as Broos targets six out of six

'Tau is a very good player who can help us a lot to qualify for the World Cup," said the Bafana head coach.

Percy Tau is back in the Bafana Bafana squad after Hugo Broos on Thursday named his final 23-man line-up for the 2026 Fifa World Cup Group C qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin later this month.

World Cup crunch time for Bafana

Bafana will play Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on March 21 and Benin in the Ivory Coast four days later. Broos’ side are currently tied at the top of the group of seven points with Rwanda and Benin, with six games left to play. Only the group winners are guaranteed qualification for the World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

‘The Lion of Judah’ has not played for Bafana since June last year. Broos did not select Tau after he fell out of favour at Egyptian giants Al Ahly and he did not play at all as Bafana won their group to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 30 year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns star made a move in January to Qatar SC and is now getting regular game time at club level.

“I am happy that he moved,” said Broos.

‘You have to play’

“The club he was at (Al Ahly) was a fantastic club, but you have to play. I always had a feeling he was not in the right place, and with a coach (Marcel Koller) who didn’t like him.

“It is not good for a player, players have to play. When you come to Bafana the level is higher, the intensity is higher. Now he is playing again with a new team .. and I am very happy with it. Tau is a very good player who can help us a lot to qualify for the World Cup.

“I hope to see Percy again in very good shape because his performances (for Bafana) were not what we expected, and I am sure the reason was that he was not getting enough game time.”

Broos added that he is targeting six points against Lesotho and Benin as Bafana hope to move closer to qualifying for the World Cup finals.

“It is a very important phase in the qualifiers and important to get six points,” said Broos.

“We are at home to Lesotho and with all respect to Lesotho we have to win. Going to Benin, they are not at home, (Benin do not have a stadium at home that meets CAF regulations) they are in the Ivory Coast. That is a little advantage. I know these are two very tough games and our mentality is more important than our quality because it will be a fight.”

Bafana squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Grant Kekana, Thabo Moloisane, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Siyabonga Ngezana, Khuliso Mudau, Fawaaz Basadien

Midfielders – Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha

Forwards – Oswin Appollis, Patrick Maswanganyi, Iqraam Rayners, Relebohile Mofokeng, Elias Mokwana, Lyle Foster, Thapelo Morena, Percy Tau