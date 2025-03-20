Three things to look out for when Bafana face Lesotho

Bafana Bafana take on Lesotho on Friday in a vital 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier at the Peter Mokaba Stadium...

Bafana Bafana take on Lesotho on Friday in a vital 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Three points against Dikwena and against Benin in the Ivory Coast on Tuesday will put Bafana in a fantastic position on the road to qualifying for the World Cup. Here Phakaaathi takes a look at three things to look out for when South Africa take on their neighbours.

Will Percy Tau get right back in the Bafana starting line-up?

Percy Tau is back in the Bafana squad but there can be no guarantee the Lion of Judah will start Friday’s Fifa World Cup qualifier against Lesotho.

Tau last played for Bafana in the World Cup qualifying 1-1 draw with Nigeria last June. In between he has missed an entire qualification campaign for the Africa Cup of Nations. In those qualifiers, Oswin Appollis and Elias Mokwana did well in the wide positions, where Tau usually plays.

With Themba Zwane and Patrick Maswanganyi out injured, Hugo Broos does have the option of using Tau as a seconds striker against Dikwena. But that would be a risk and we may see Broos preferring to use the Qatar SC attacker off the bench.

And what about Lyle Foster?

Lyle Foster celebrates after scoring for Bafana Bafana against Congo-Brazzaville last October. Picture Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Hugo Broos was extremely impressed with Foster when he scored and generally tormented the Congo-Brazzaville defence in a 5-0 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying win last October. Unfortunately for Broos Foster was injured in the same match, and missed the rest of the qualifying campaign.

Foster has since recovered and returned to action for his Championship side Burnley, scoring his second goal of the season in the 4-0 win over Luton on March 8. It does seem more likely that Broos may try Foster in the second striker role against Lesotho, probably behind target man Evidence Makgopa.

Who replaces Modiba at left back?

Fawaaz Basadien in action when Bafana Bafana played South Sudan in AFCON qualifying last November. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Aubrey Modiba’s withdrawal from the Bafana squad to be with his new born child creates a poser at left back for Broos for the game against Lesotho.

Modiba was one of the stars of Bafana Bafana’s bronze medal finish at the last Africa Cup of Nations finals. He also started five of their six 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and has played every minute of their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers up to now.

‘The Postman’s’ most likely replacement is Fawaaz Basadien, who came on for Modiba in the AFCON qualifier against Uganda in November and then started the subsequent game against South Sudan. The 28 year-old Basadien has limited international experience, however, and Bafana fans will have to hope he can deliver against Lesotho.