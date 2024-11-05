Sundowns’ Aubaas not looking for revenge against Polokwane City

“We obviously didn't play well against them in Polokwane and we didn't even have a shot on target so we are ready and we will do better this time around,” Aubaas said.

Bathusi Aubaas of Mamelodi Sundowns arrives during the 2024 Carling Knockout Cup quarterfinal match against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 02 November 2024 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

With the recent 1-0 defeat to Polokwane City still fresh on their minds, Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bathusi Aubaas is hoping for a better showing when the two teams meet again in a Betway Premiership encounter on Wednesday night.

City outplayed the Brazilians at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium to record a stunning 1-0 victory a week and half ago. So resolute were Rise and Shine in their own backyard that Sundowns failed to register a single shot on target.

The loss to City remains Sundowns’ only blip in the league so far and Aubaas has identified areas that need urgent attention if they are to get a positive result against the Limpopo-based side at Loftus Versfeld.

“I think everyone is ready in the team to face Polokwane and it’s just that we couldn’t get a win there. They always pump balls into the box against any team in this league and they have a physical striker who always bulldozes defenders

“I think we will deal with that and obviously we also have to deal with second balls because they’re a team that plays with long balls, crosses and we also have to take our opportunities to win the match.”

The Tshwane giants are buoyed by last Saturday’s emphatic 4-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Knockout. Although Aubaas didn’t want to be dragged into talks of avenging the defeat to City, the Bafana Bafana international has called for another clinical performance.

“We played very well in the game against Kaizer Chiefs and applied ourselves the way the coach wanted us to play. Going into the game against Polokwane, I think we need to apply whatever the coach wants,” he added.

“We’ll be looking to win the match. We don’t want revenge at this team. The only thing we are looking at is to win each and every game that we play. In their last five games they drew one, lost one and won three games.

“So I think they are a big threat and they are number three on the log and they will be motivated to play against us so we have to play according to our plan.”