‘Let’s meet in court,’ Sundowns coach Mokwena tells Galaxy

"They have taken me to court. So let’s meet in court," the 37-year-old coach said.

Mamelodi Sundowns Rulani Mokwena was not in the mood to talk tactics after an ill-fated game against TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw with Peter Shalulile rescuing a point for the Brazilians after Puso Dithejane had given the Rockets the lead.



The action off the pitch was just as hot with both benches getting into a heated confrontation after the final whistle.



Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic and Sundowns physical trainer Sibusiso Mahlangu almost got into a physical altercation.

“There’s not much to say about the game. I’m not involved in football for these types of matches, so I don’t want to speak too much about the match,” Mokwena said.

“The first incident on Tashreeq Matthews in the first half was a clear penalty. Siyabonga Mabena’s incident in the second half was a clear penalty. There were so many fouls that went against us. Marcelo Allende gets stamped on his hand and then he gets a yellow. They scored, and the whole bench just jumped into our faces and showed so much disrespect.

“So I don’t like that, and I am not involved in football for that. Sorry, I love football for friendships. I love football for good memories, for the purity of the game and the joy that it brings to people. Playing TS Galaxy is torture and it’s something I don’t enjoy at the moment no.”

Mokwena also refused to be drawn into the looming court battle against Galaxy. The Mpumalanga outfit approached the High Court in Johannesburg over Mokwena’s comments last month that he was told there was a deliberate ploy to get Bongani Zungu injured when the two teams met.

“No, I don’t want to talk about anything. They have taken me to court. So let’s meet in court,” the 37-year-old coach added.

“I don’t worry about TS Galaxy. I have to worry about Sundowns, I’m employed by Sundowns. In this moment, even with the feelings that I have, I have to be very proud of my players because it was a difficult game to play.

“It was very tough, emotionally, physically and really they dug deep and showed incredible mentality. That’s the feeling I would like to leave Mbombela with. I would like to leave Mbombela with a feeling of pride, gratitude, and appreciation for the efforts and hard work of these special Mamelodi Sundowns group of players.”