OPINION: This Sundowns team is the best in the history of the PSL

The numbers show that ‘The Sky is The Limit’ for the Yellow Nation and they have two games left to put it in black and white.

The current Mamelodi Sundowns team is the best in the history of the PSL. Picture: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Is there anything that I can say that hasn’t already been said about the current Mamelodi Sundowns team? I have run out of superlatives to describe what is unfolding in front of our eyes. The ‘points machine’ that is Sundowns doesn’t look like slowing down anytime soon.

Eight years after the legendary Pitso Mosimane set a new record of 71 points accumulated in a 30-game PSL season, the Brazilians have done it again. This time, the new record stands at 72 points and the season is not even over yet, with six points still on offer from the remaining two games.

In the 2015/2016 season, the Tshwane giants recorded 22 wins, five draws and three games ended in defeats. They scored 55 goals while conceding 20 to finish 14 points above second-placed Bidvest Wits. Rulani Mokwena stresses the fact that he wants to leave the yellow jersey in a better place than he found it, and he has certainly done that season.

In terms of points amassed and all the records that have tumbled down this season, it can easily be argued that this is the best Sundowns team in a PSL era. They are unbeaten in 28 league games after notching up 22 victories and playing to six stalemates so far. The champions have already found the back of the net on 51 occasions and their miserly defence has only let in nine goals.

After taking Mokwena under his wings, Mosimane famously said that the 37-year-old will become an even better coach than him. It looks like he wasn’t far off because the current Masandawana coach is on the brink of immortality with his team attempting to end the season without a defeat.

Unrelenting

It’s an open secret that Sundowns have the cream of South Africa’s football talent at their disposal but the unrelenting nature of this group speaks to the elevation in standards under the current technical team. The 22-point gap between them and second-placed Stellenbosch FC highlights how far ahead Bafana Ba Style are of the other 15 teams in the league.

In my opinion, this is the best Sundowns team I have seen domestically. The numbers show that ‘The Sky is The Limit’ for the Yellow Nation and they have two games left to put it in black and white.