Mokwena picks himself for PSL coach of the season award

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena feels that he has done more than enough to be awarded the PSL Coach of the Season award. The Brazilians have already won the DStv Premiership and are still unbeaten after 28 games following the 1-0 win over Stellenbosch FC at the Athlone Stadium on Saturday.

Sundowns are living up to their motto ‘The Sky is the Limit’ as the win against Stellies saw them set the bar even higher in the PSL. Masandawana moved to 72 points to set a new benchmark of points accumulated in a 30-game season.

The previous record of 71 points was achieved in the 2015-2016 season by former coach Pitso Mosimane. Mokwena didn’t mince his words when asked who else would be a worthy recipient of the award other than him.

“The coach of the season would be me, I think the coach of the season should be the coach that wins the league,” he said.

“But I can’t not give compliments to the work coach Steve Barker has done. He deserves incredible plaudits for the work he has done at Stellenbosch FC and many of my other colleagues.

“Jose Riveiro at Orlando Pirates has done some good work but without sounding arrogant, the coach of the season in my opinion would be me for sure and I have no doubts about that.”

Mokwena’s charges have two games left to attain invincible status by finishing the season without a defeat. The 37-year-old added that the new points record wasn’t an easy feat to achieve.

‘It will be difficult to outdo’

“I will steal one of (Liverpool coach) Jurgen Klopp’s quotes when he said it doesn’t really matter what people think of you when you arrive. What matters is what people think of you when you leave,” remarked Mokwena.

“How I feel about the record points, maybe that’s a reflection that will take place the day I leave Mamelodi Sundowns which is still a very long way. So it’s not something I’ve never really thought about at the moment and it hasn’t sunk into my brain.

“But it’s a huge compliment to this special group of players because it’s something that’s not easy to do and it will be difficult to outdo even in the future.”

The marauding champions travel to Mbombela Stadium to take on TS Galaxy on Tuesday before they bring the curtain down on what has been a remarkable season at home to Cape Town City on Saturday.