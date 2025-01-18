Orlando Pirates ‘highly motivated’ ahead of Al-Ahly clash

Sibisi believes a positive result against the defending champions will hold great significance.

Top spot will be at stake when Orlando Pirates take on Al-Ahly in what is expected to be a thrilling CAF Champions League Group C clash in Cairo tonight (kick-off is at 6pm).



The Buccaneers and the Red Devils, who have already qualified for the knockout stages of the competition, will be played at the Cairo International Stadium.



ALSO READ: Mabasa backs Pirates in group winners race against Al-Ahly

The two sides are separated by only a single point heading into the encounter with the Buccaneers leading the charge.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s clash, captain Nkosinathi Sibisi said the Buccaneers are aiming to get a positive result in Cairo.

“The team is highly motivated when we go into a game against Al Ahly,” Sibisi told Pirates media.



“We want to finish the group unbeaten and we’d like to finish at the top of our group. I think that’s our main objective. We’re aiming to get a positive result here in Cairo.”



ALSO READ: Sundowns aiming for maximum points against FAR

Sibisi believes a positive result against the defending champions, who began the campaign as group favourites, will hold great significance.

“Our main concern is getting a positive result here and hopefully, it will be good enough to finish the group unbeaten,” he said. “That’s our focus and we want to represent our country and make our country proud.”