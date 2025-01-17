Mabasa backs Pirates in group winners race against Al-Ahly

“Yes, Al Ahly is a big team. But we are also a big team," says Mabasa.

Heading into Saturday’s game in Cairo, Tshegofatso Mabasa is confident that Orlando Pirates will avoid defeat against Al-Ahly in Cairo and finish the group stage as group winners.

The Buccaneers, who currently lead the Group C standings with 11 points, face second-placed Red Devils in their last CAF Champions League group stages game in Cairo today (kick-off is at 6pm SA time).



ALSO READ: Sundowns aiming for maximum points against FAR

Pirates need only avoid defeat at the Cairo International Stadium to finish top of the group.

Even though Mabasa is aware of the mammoth task awaiting Pirates in the Egyptian capital against the defending champions, the Bucs striker is confident that his team will finish first in the group.

“Yes, Al Ahly is a big team. But we are also a big team, and we want to finish first just as much as they want to finish first. The final game of the group will be a tough one, but we are up and ready for it,” said Mabasa.

Mabasa is not only confident of finishing first in Group C but has backed the Buccaneers to go all the way in this year’s competition after they were eliminated by Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana from the preliminary stages last season.

“We’ve worked long and hard during preseason and now we’re reaping the rewards. This is also a build-up from last season because we were eliminated early but that motivated us to want it more this season

“Hopefully, we can continue to work hard and go all the way in this tournament. We are looking forward to going to the semifinals and we will take it from there… Hopefully, we can get that second star but we are taking one game as it comes,” added Mabasa.



ALSO READ: Percy Tau pens emotional goodbye letter to Al-Ahly and fans

With Pirates having done so well in this year’s CAF Champions League, they are no doubt bookmakers’ favourites to win it. However, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says their main focus is on the next game against Al-Ahly.

“The next game is Al Ahly in Cairo. Our focus is there. Once we go to the quarterfinal we try to prepare ourselves as well as possible as we used to do and that’s it,” said Riveiro when asked if Pirates are favourites to win the competition.