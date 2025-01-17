Sundowns aiming for maximum points against FAR

"We will beat them at home in front of our supporters and I am 100 percent sure of it," Aubaas said.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bathusi Aubaas says they are targeting all three points against AS FAR in the CAF Champions League. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Bathusi Aubaas has dismissed any thoughts of Mamelodi Sundowns playing for a draw in the last game of the CAF Champions League group stages against AS FAR.



A point will be enough for the Brazilians to reach the quarterfinals alongside FAR, who are already guaranteed to progress to the next round.

The teams played to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture that took place in Morocco last December. Aubaas says they are targeting the top spot with a win in front of their home fans at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday night.

“We could have won the last game against FAR but in the last minute, we didn’t concentrate properly,” the defensive midfielder said on Radio 2000.

“The coach told us that they play with crosses, so we lost concentration in the last minute and they scored. We will beat them at home in front of our supporters and I am 100 percent sure of it.”

With the Champions League being their primary target once again this season, Aubaas has reiterated their desire to end the agonising nine-year drought for a second continental championship, having won it only once in 2016.

“Yes, on a serious note, we need to win the Champions League this season because we missed out last season after losing to Esperance of Tunisia. We’re looking to win it this season,” Aubaas added.

“I think we could have won it last season, but when we played Esperance in Tunisia, we could have won it there. There was a chance with Lucas Ribeiro.”

Ironically, Sundowns were eliminated in the semi-finals by Esperance last season who were led by their current coach Miguel Cardoso.



The former TS Galaxy midfield enforcer is impressed with Cardoso’s impact in such a short space of time since his appointment last month following the sacking of Manqoba Mngqithi.

“He’s a very good coach, and he’s instilled a winning mentality in each and every day of training,” the 29-year-old concluded.

“He’s pushing us to work hard because nothing comes easy in life. He wants us to have the ball because it’s the philosophy of the team, and he gives us licence to play according to that.”