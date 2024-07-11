Local Soccer

Orlando Pirates learn Champions League opponents

The draw for this season's continental competition was made on Thursday.

Orlando Pirates learn Champions League opponents

Jose Riveiro, coach of Orlando Pirates (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates have been drawn against Disciples FC of Madagascar in the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

ALSO READ: Kutumela targets Bafana return after Sundowns departure

The winner of this fixture will face the winner between Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana and Namibia’s African Stars.

Pirates were knocked out of the CAF Champions League by Jwaneng last season and if they meet again, it will be the repeat of last season’s encounter that ended in shock victory for the Bostwana champions.

The first preliminary round of the Champions league will be played on the week of 16-18 August and 23-25 August 2024.

The draw for this season’s continental competition was made on Thursday.

Mamelodi  Sundowns, who were one of the five exempted teams from the first round fixtures, will face the winner between Mbabane Swallows of Eswatini and Mozambique’s Clube Ferroviário da Beira.

Sekhukhune and Stellies face tough opponents

Meanwhile, in the CAF Confederation Cup, Stellenbosch were drawn against eSwatini outfit Nsingizini Hotspurs in the first preliminary round.

The winner of this tie will play AS VITA of DR Congo in the second round.

Sekhukhune United, who were exempted from the first round, will face the winner between ELGECO Plus of Madagascar and Angola’s CD Luanda.

