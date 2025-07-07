Chiefs’ Peterson – We suffer now to shine later

'New players have come in and it is important to welcome them, and gel as a unit,' said the Chiefs goalkeeper.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Peterson says the side are currently working to the max in a pre-season camp in the Netherlands so that they can succeed when the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League campaign kicks off.

Amakhosi arrived in Apeldoorn on Friday, and will play several friendly matches over a two week period.

Chiefs’ Peterson – ‘Laying foundations’

“At the moment we are in pre-season and laying foundations,” said the Amakhosi shot-stopper.

“This why we sweat and suffer now, so we can shine later. At the moment they are busy putting us through our paces and we are pushing the limits. We have a busy season ahead as we are also playing in the CAF Confederation Cup.

“What we do now is important,” he added.

“Not just physically but also as a team, to get togetherness and brotherhood. New players have come in and it is important to welcome them, and gel as a unit, so when the season starts people see we are one force and we hit the ground running.”

The 30-year-old Capetonian believes winning the Nedbank Cup last season, Chiefs’ first trophy in a decade, can be the stepping stone they need for a more successful campaign next season.

Despite winning the cup, Nasreddine Nabi’s side finished a disappointing tenth in the Betway Premiership, missing out on a spot in the MTN8 for the second season in a row.

“Lifting the trophy last season was a major boost,” said Peterson.

“We didn’t have the best season, but that was a silver lining that we can use as fuel. You can see the determination on the players’ faces after lifting that trophy. We want more success and hopefully that can be one of the main building blocks for us. We can use it as a stepping stone and go out and achieve more and win more trophies.”

Chiefs have already signed six new players ahead of the new campaign. Defenders Paseka Mako, Thabiso Monyane and Nkanyiso Shinga, midfielders Ethan Chislett and Siphesihle Ndlovu and striker Flavio Silva have all joined Amakhosi.

“We know most of them, we have seen them play and they have trained with us a few times and we are excited to see them play in the first team” added Peterson.

‘Exciting signings’

“Also the new guys (to the PSL) they are exciting signings. We are looking forward to the friendlies we are playing here, where people will get a glimpse (of them). But I think our supporters will see them for the first time in the Toyota Cup.”

Chiefs will play Asante Kotoko on July 26 in the Toyota Cup at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.