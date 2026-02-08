Ouaddou sees plenty of positives from Pirates’ Durban adventures

'We came to Durban to win at AmaZulu and to qualify (for the next round) and we have done it,' Ouaddou told SuperSport TV.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou reflected on a successful week in Durban after the Buccaneers followed a Betway Premiership win over AmaZulu with a 4-1 Nedbank Cup last 32 triumph over Tshakhuma Tsha Mdzivhandila (TTM) on Saturday.

Pirates’ Ouaddou – ‘We have done it’

“We came to Durban to win at AmaZulu and to qualify (for the next round) and we have done it,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV.

ALSO READ: Pirates see off TTM to reach Nedbank Cup last 16

Pirates went 2-0 up early against ABC Motsepe League side TTM. Andre De Jong scored his first Pirates goal from the penalty spot, before Thelente Mbatha’s shot deflecting in off the unfortunate Sundokuhle Mponzo.

Sithembiso Ngobe pulled one back for the hosts six minutes before the break with an excellent free kick. But second half strikes from substitutes Patrick Maswanganyi and Sipho Mbule handed the Buccaneers a comfortable victory.

“There were a lot of positive things,” added Ouaddou.

“The way we controlled the game, the opportunities we created. I repeat the same things, I think we could have scored more, we need to be more efficient and have more of a killer instinct in the box.”

Maswanganyi’s arrival in the second half had an almost immediate impact as ‘Tito’ played a delightful one-two with Yanele Mbuthuma before slotting home. Mbule put the icing on the cake with a clinical late finish.

“We have been here one week, we travelled with 24 players, and two more joined from Joburg,” said Ouaddou.

‘Let’s focus on the next game’

“It was important to manage the team and to give time to everyone involved. That was the idea in the second half. They guys played well and now let’s focus on the next game.”

That next game is at home to Marumo Gallants in the Betway Premiership on Saturday.

TTM head coach Vhutali Neluaku was happy enough with the performance of his side, who play in the third tier of South African football.

“The boys tried, we had eight under-23 players, I am happy I don’t have a problem,” Neluaku told SuperSport TV.

“I told them (the players) it was like going to the river to fight a crocodile and a rhino. It was tough, it was a difficult 90 minutes.”