Pirates see off TTM to reach Nedbank Cup last 16

The Buccaneers are tested by the ABC Motsepe League side but are ultimately too good.

Orlando Pirates didn’t have it all their own way, but ultimately cruised past ABC Motsepe League side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) and into the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup with a 4-1 win at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

TTM get a goal

The hosts from the third tier of South African football fought gamely and went in at half time just 2-1 down after a brilliant free kick from Sithembiso Ngobe

Substitute Patrick Maswanganyi, however, came on at half time to net a 50th minute goal that made Pirates’ second 45 minutes far more comfortable.

It didn’t take long for Pirates to stamp their authority in Durban. In the eighth minute, Oswin Appollis was tripped in the box by Ngobe. It was a clear spot kick, despite the TTM player’s protests, and an unnecessary foul to boot.

New Zealand’s Andre De Jong, signed in January from Stellenbosch, stepped up and sent TTM ‘keeper Lebohang Mohale the wrong way for his first goal in a Pirates shirt.

Just seven minute later, Pirates doubled their lead. Thalente Mbatha’s long-range shot took a big deflection off Sundokuhle Mponzo and flew into the back of the net.

It looked like a rout may be on the cards, but to their credit, the ABC Motsepe League side came back into the game. In the 39th minute, Ngobe made up for his earlier error by curling a brilliant free kick past Melusi Buthelezi.

Maswanganyi magic for Pirates

Abdeslam Ouaddou brought on Maswanganyi at half time and it took him less than five minutes to hit the back of the net. ‘Tito’ played a wonderful one-two with Yanele Mbuthuma and slotted the ball past Mohale with some ease.

In the 63rd minute, Deon Hotto stole behind the TTM defence and this time Mohale did well to stop his fierce drive.

With five minutes left, Mbuthuma tried to put a gloss on proceedings with a spectacular overhead kick, but he couldn’t make a solid connection. Instead it was substitute Sipho Mbule who put the icing on the cake, rifling in a low finish from range.