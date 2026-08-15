Phili strikes for Chiefs but Sundowns rally to earn draw

A draw was just about a fair result, as neither side really did enough to earn all three points.

Cassius Mailula came off the bench to rescue a point for Mamelodi Sundowns in a 1-1 Betway Premiership draw with Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Langelihle Phili’s first Chiefs goal had put Amakhosi in front in the 64th minute. But Mailula netted in the 75th minute, just seconds after coming on to replace Tashreeq Matthews.

Another substitute, Bennet Mokoena, curled just over in the last few seconds, but a draw was just about a fair result, as neither side really did enough to earn all three points.

The only shot on target in an inspiid first half came from Chiefs. Lebo Maboe delivered the set piece and Inacio Miguel might have done better with a header that was too close to Ronwen Williams.

Sundowns’ best opportunity in the opening period came just seconds later, as Grant Kekana’s superb pass sent Khuliso Mudau sprinting towards the byline. Mudau’s cross, however, was scrambled clear by the Chiefs defence.

Chiefs threatened more after the break, and Ronwen Williams did well to block Thabiso Monyane’s effort. The Chiefs right back ghosted unmarked behind the Sundowns defence, but Williams blocked his shot with his legs.

And it was Amakhosi who took the lead in the 64th minute. Keagan Johannes’ poor clearance fell for Siphesihle Ndlovu, who danced into the box and laid a perfect pass off to Phili, who smashed his finish past Williams.

Sundowns rallied and Brandon Petersen saved from Leon at point blank range. But Sundowns did level a minute later as Mailula bravely got to the ball ahead of the Amakhosi ‘keeper and headed into the net.