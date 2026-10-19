Pirates coach Ouaddou explains Hotto absence

'Today he was part of the impact players,' said Ouaddou after the match,

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouadodu has explained why Namibian Deon Hotto did not feature against his former club, in the Buccaneers’ 1-0 win over African Stars in Botswana on Saturday.

Pirates’ Hotto on the bench

Hotto had been prominent in the build-up to the Caf Champions League final qualifying first leg tie, with Ouaddou declaring him an ‘African legend’.

The 35 year old, however, who played for Namibian champions African Stars between 2012 and 2014, did not get off the bench at the Botswana National Stadium.

Tshepang Moremi scored the winner for the Buccaneers in the 75th minute, giving them a handy advantage to take to the 2nd leg at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday.

“Sometimes Hotto is part of the starting XI. Today he was part of the impact players,” said Ouaddou after the match, played on neutral territory in Botswana.

“Unfortunately, the game didn’t give me the opportunity to bring him. But for sure, we still have one game left. Hopefully, he will be able to bring his experience.”

The victory represented another clean sheet for Sipho Chaine, who is one of Pirates’ most vocal players on the field of play.

“In my game model and way of coaching I always give importance to the whole team,” said Ouaddou.

‘All teams need a spine’

“But all teams need a spine. The spine is goalkeeper, a pair of central defenders, a 6, a 10 and a 9. I need to have leaders in all the lines.

“Sometimes when you play in front of 60 000 people players cannot hear you … you at least need right hand people in your team, they know the principle of what you have to achieve. Sipho is part of that defensive line, and we use him a lot to remind the defensive line what they have to do. Sometimes you have to be hard and wake people up if they are sleeping. Sometimes you need to shout.

“I am just happy about Sipho’s performance again, another clean sheet. I love goals and I hate to concede, as an ex-defender. So today was good result.

“We scored one and came back with a clean sheet so I am very happy.”