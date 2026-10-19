PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL

Pirates coach Ouaddou explains Hotto absence

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

19 October 2026

10:56 am

RELATED ARTICLES

'Today he was part of the impact players,' said Ouaddou after the match,

Deon Hotto - Orlando Pirates

Deon Hotto was left on the bench for Pirates’ Champions League clash with African Stars on Saturday. Picture Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouadodu has explained why Namibian Deon Hotto did not feature against his former club, in the Buccaneers’ 1-0 win over African Stars in Botswana on Saturday.

Pirates’ Hotto on the bench

Hotto had been prominent in the build-up to the Caf Champions League final qualifying first leg tie, with Ouaddou declaring him an ‘African legend’.

The 35 year old, however, who played for Namibian champions African Stars between 2012 and 2014, did not get off the bench at the Botswana National Stadium.

Tshepang Moremi scored the winner for the Buccaneers in the 75th minute, giving them a handy advantage to take to the 2nd leg at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday.

“Sometimes Hotto is part of the starting XI. Today he was part of the impact players,” said Ouaddou after the match, played on neutral territory in Botswana.

“Unfortunately, the game didn’t give me the opportunity to bring him. But for sure, we still have one game left. Hopefully, he will be able to bring his experience.”

The victory represented another clean sheet for Sipho Chaine, who is one of Pirates’ most vocal players on the field of play.

“In my game model and way of coaching I always give importance to the whole team,” said Ouaddou.

‘All teams need a spine’

“But all teams need a spine. The spine is goalkeeper, a pair of central defenders, a 6, a 10 and a 9. I need to have leaders in all the lines.

“Sometimes when you play in front of 60 000 people players cannot hear you … you at least need right hand people in your team, they know the principle of what you have to achieve. Sipho is part of that defensive line, and we use him a lot to remind the defensive line what they have to do. Sometimes you have to be hard and wake people up if they are sleeping. Sometimes you need to shout.

RELATED ARTICLES

“I am just happy about Sipho’s performance again, another clean sheet. I love goals and I hate to concede, as an ex-defender. So today was good result.

“We scored one and came back with a clean sheet so I am very happy.”

Read more on these topics

CAF Champions league Deon Hotto Namibia Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘I’m not here for revenge,’ Masemola says as he returns to lead Saps
News ‘Nothing to celebrate, Mbaks’: ANC has nothing to crow about over court ruling
Weather Gauteng heatwave warning: Temperatures to hit 35°C
News SAA pilot fights for career after being blamed for turbulence incident
News Jacob Zuma discharged from hospital, MK party says he’s ‘healthy and jovial’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News