Following the stalemate, Simba and Pirates are joint second in Group C with one point each.

Orlando Pirates came back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Simba SC in a CAF Champions League group game at the Uhuru Stadium on Sunday.



Following the stalemate, Simba and Pirates are joint second in Group C with one point each, two behind RS Berkane who beat Colombe 4-1 in the other group game.

Libasse Gueye and Anthony Mligo gave the hosts a 2-0 lead at the break, but second-half goals from Tshepang Moremi and Simphiwe Selepe earned Pirates the share of the spoils.

With Kamogelo Sebelebele still out injured, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou gave young Christian Derbyshire a start at right back. At the same time, Simba were boosted by the return of former Stellenbosch FC defender Ismael Toure at centre back.

Steve Barker also named two South Africans, defender Rushine de Ru and midfielder Neo Maema, in his starting line-up for this important clash against Pirates.

Gueye gave the hosts the perfect lead when he scored with a deflected shot in the 10th minute after Pirates failed to clear the danger.

The goal seemed to shake Pirates, and they started to push more men forward in search of the equaliser.

It was Simba, however, who doubled their lead in the 42nd minute through Mligo, who capitalised on a mistake from Sipho Chaine. The Pirates goalkeeper failed to hang on to the ball while saving a routine cross, and the ball fell kindly for Mligo to tap it home.

Elie Mpanzu Kibisawala wasted a glorious chance to make it 3-0 for Simba on the stroke of half-time when he found himself unmarked inside the box, but he shot wide of goal.

Simba led 2-0 at the break.

Bucs stage brilliant comeback

Ouaddou made a tactical change at the start of the second half. He took out Derbyshire at the start and replaced him with Nkosikhona Ndaba and moved Deon Hotto to the right-back position.

Pirates came out guns blazing in the second half, and it didn’t take them long to find a goal as Tshepang Moremi found the back of the net in the 53rd minute following a good build-up from the back.

Simphiwe Selepe then grabbed the equaliser 10 minutes later as Pirates continued to dominate.

Evidence Makgopa, who came on for Yanela Mbuthuma in the 77th minute, came agonisingly close to stealing the victory for Pirates in the 85th minute, but his shot went narrowly wide of goal.

Chaine pulled off a brilliant save to deny Yusuph Kagoma from a header in the referee’s optional as the teams settled for the draw.