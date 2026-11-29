"In the second half, we totally saw another face of Orlando Pirates, the phase that I liked," said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was full of praise for his players after they fought back from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw against Simba SC in their CAF Champions League Group C opener at the Uhuru Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Libasse Gueye and Anthony Mligo gave the hosts a 2-0 lead at the break, but second-half goals from Tshepang Moremi and Simphiwe Selepe earned Pirates the share of the spoils.

“We had a very tough game, like I said yesterday in the press conference, we expected a very tough, physical game – and we saw we played against a very good team, very well organised,” Ouaddou told SABC Sport after the game.

“I think we started the game a little bit shy; I don’t know if it was the weather, I don’t know if my players were a bit impressed by the fantastic atmosphere. But at least the first half was a bit difficult.

“We were not winning the duels; we were late in the duels. I think we’ve been dominated in the position in the first half, so I think a logical score is that we didn’t defend very well in the box, so I think at halftime it’s a logical score at 2-0.

Ouaddou pleased with second half display

Ouaddou was pleased with his team’s performance and believes their second-half performance showed they could even have gone on to claim all three points.

“But in the second half, we totally saw another face of Orlando Pirates, the phase that I liked: very disciplined, very ambitious, willing to go forward, willing to find the space between the lines, willing to find space between the line of the Simba defence, and we needed a fantastic combination, and we scored the 2-1.

“The character and personality showed that if we had continued a little bit more, I think we could’ve won the game. We scored this second goal, as well as fantastic action. We have seen a team of Pirates physically reshaped, so I think it’s a logical score.

“The two teams have their own half; Simba had his half and the first half, but Orlando Pirates had his second half, and we played very well, so it’s a logical score. Well done to the boys. For them, for most of them, it’s their first experience in the Champions League.

“So, I would say that they did well with a good game and we’re going to rest and focus for the next game,” concluded Ouaddou.

Pirates are at home against Group C leaders RS Berkane in their next group encounter at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.