Sundowns’ Cardoso blames fatigue after draw in Angola

'We could've had more control and could've had more aggression in the box,' he said.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso believes fatigue is beginning to take its toll on his players after they were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Wiliete SC in the first leg of their second preliminary round tie in the CAF Champions League on Sunday.

Sundowns struggle

Sundowns struggled to find their rhythm in Angola and will need a much-improved performance when they host the Angolan side at Loftus Versfeld on Friday night, with a place in the group stages up for grabs.

Cardoso admitted his side could have done better in Lubango, where Wiliete proved to be a tough nut to crack at the Estádio Nacional da Tundavala.

“I think we could’ve done better, we could’ve had more control and could’ve had more aggression in the box,” he said.

“Like I said, it was a difficult context to manage. We have to be intentional, to prepare well and give some a rest because it was also clear that there was a little bit of fatigue in some of the players.”

The goalless stalemate left Sundowns with work to do in the second leg, with the defending champions failing to find an away goal. Cardoso was disappointed with the result and acknowledged that his side missed opportunities to take control of the tie.

“Despite our intentions, we’re not happy with this result. Of course, we could’ve scored,” Cardoso said.

“There were moments in the first half where it seemed the game could become, I wouldn’t say easy, but we would create our moments. But in the second half, it was not easy to settle down so we need to change a few things.”

‘We need to be stronger’

It would be a major crisis for the defending champions if they failed to reach the group stages of Africa’s premier club competition.

However, Cardoso insists his team can make the necessary adjustments before the decisive encounter in Tshwane.

“We will prepare this match in the best possible way. We need to be stronger than we were,” the Portuguese coach added.

“Be more aggressive and more offensive. We need to be on the level of the team that wants to state itself in the Champions League.”

Cardoso expects his captain Ronwen Williams to be available for the return leg. Meanwhile, the club will assess the condition of influential midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who was stretchered off with an injury during the first leg.