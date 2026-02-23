PSL

Pirates coach Ouaddou gives verdict on De Jong after Cup exit

Ouaddou is content with De Jong's display so far, but has called for patience with the 29-year-old.

Andre de Jong of Orlando Pirates and teammates during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match against Casric Stars at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday. Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has shared his verdict on one of the club’s January signings Andre De Jong.

The New Zealander, who signed for the Soweto giants from Stellenbosch FC, was handed a start in the Pirates’ Nedbank Cup exit at the hands of Motsepe Foundation Championship side Casric Stars last Saturday.

OPINION – So long Pirates and Sundowns. The Nedbank Cup-sets continue

Overall, De Jong has made five appearances across all competitions since joining Pirates and has scored one goal against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the first round of the Nedbank Cup.

Ouaddou is content with De Jong’s display so far, but has called for patience with the 29-year-old.

“You know about Andre, when you come in the middle of the season it’s not easy for any player but I think he’s doing his best to adapt to the team. Today [Saturday] we decided to give him time and to be honest I think that he did good things in the position and what we asked him,” said Ouaddou during his post-match conference at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

“Of course, maybe we needed this goal but the goal doesn’t come only from him, the goal can come from the whole frontline. His integration is coming step by step; you can tell me maybe we don’t have time in such a big club like Pirates.

“But we don’t have a choice, we have to back him and not only him but all the new players. It’s the life of the club and it’s our job as technical staff to do all our best to help them,” he added.

Ouaddou sheds light on Dlamini

Meanwhile, Ouaddou has shed light on midfielder Kabelo Dlamini, who has been missing from the matchday squad for the past three weeks.

“Dlamini is injured at the moment, I don’t know if you know about that. It’s been about three weeks now that he has had the injury. But he’s coming back and he’s in rehabilitation,” said Ouaddou.  

ALSO READ: Pirates’ Ouaddou – ‘Nothing is lost’

Following the shock defeat to Casric Stars, Pirates will shift their focus to the highly anticipated Soweto Derby clash against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday. The game will mark Ouaddou’s first derby at the helm of the Buccaneers.

The Moroccan will be looking to become one of the few coaches to win the derby on first attempt.

