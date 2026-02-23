PSL

Chiefs’ Kwinika backs Amakhosi to pass Stellies test

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

23 February 2026

04:23 pm

'We have learned from the previous (Nedbank Cup) game and we are going into tomorrow's match with more clarity,' said the Chiefs defender.

Zitha Kwinika - Kaizer Chiefs

Zitha Kwinika believes Kaizer Chiefs have learned from both their Nedbank Cup and Caf Confederation Cup exits. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika believes the side have learned from their Nedbank Cup loss to Stellenbosch ahead of the two side’s Betway Premiership clash this evening at FNB Stadium. 

Chiefs not out for revenge

Gavin Hunt’s Stellies beat Chiefs 2-1 at the Cape Town Stadium on February 4, ending Amakhosi’s defence of the Nedbank Cup at the first hurdle. 

Chiefs have since also exited the Caf Confederation Cup, meaning the Betway Premiership is the only trophy they can win this season. Amakhosi are well-placed to challenge for the title, sitting fourth in the table, eight points behind leaders Orlando Pirates, but with two games in hand. 

Chiefs will play Pirates in the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday, but first comes Stellenbosch, a side they are playing for the fourth time this season. 

“I don’t want to be saying (it is about) revenge,” said Kwinika, whose Chiefs side were also knocked out of the Carling Black Label Knockout by Stellies. They did win 2-0 at Stellies in their opening Premiership match of the campaign. 

“But we have learned from the previous (Nedbank Cup) game and we are going into tomorrow’s match with more clarity. Once you go in with the mentality of revenge it can expose you a whole lot. 

“We are sticking to our plan, we know what they do best, what we can capitalise on and what we do best.” 

Kwinika – ‘There was so much growth’

While Chiefs were ultimately knocked out of continental competition, Kwinika believes the experience will stand them in good stead for the future. 

“For me personally and for the boys there was so much growth,” he added. 

“We want to experience it again, and that also gives us something to work on and to target. We know what we need to do. 

“It was taxing but we enjoyed it. You experience things that maybe you don’t in South Africa. In other countries you see how things are done. 

“You can see in our journey … We lost the first (group) game and we got better. It is two different worlds (between Caf competition and the PSL). We grew from that and it will make us better footballers.”

