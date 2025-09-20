Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Pirates coach Ouaddou unhappy despite win over Lioli

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

20 September 2025

08:08 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

"I still think we could have scored more goals,” said Ouaddou.

Pirates coach Ouaddou unhappy despite win over Lioli

Abdeslam Ouaddou, head coach of Orlando Pirates during the CAF Champions League 2025/26 Preliminary Round 1st Leg match against Lioli at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday. Photo: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has explained why he is still not entirely happy with his team despite their impressive win over Lioli.

Despite winning 3-0 at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein, Ouaddou felt that the team could have scored more goals to kill off the contest. The winning goals were scored by Tshegofatso Mabasa, who netted a brace, and Oswin Appollis.

READ MORE: Mabasa nets brace as Pirates rout Lioli in Champions League

“We had a good game; we respected the plan. Congratulations to the boys but it’s still only the first half and I can’t be 100% satisfied, because I still think we could have scored more goals,” Ouaddou told SABC Sport after the game.

“In the first half, we never found the space to go forward or behind their back-four because of the tactics of the opponent. They played well, but I’m happy for the second half as we made changes and brought in some speed on the wings. We tried to stretch them to find some space,” added the Moroccan.

Ouaddou was happy with the contribution made by his second half substitutes, especially Tshepang Moremi.

“We thought in the first half our midfielders were a bit far from [Tshegofatso] Mabasa and it’s a guy that needs players close to him, so we decided to bring somebody close to him, to play forward, to pass forward, as we did against Stellenbosch, we brought Moremi in to bring service into the box,” Ouaddou explained.

“It’s good for the guys, I’m happy. We’re going to rest now because we have an important game in the league now. I would like to thank our fans, everywhere we go they are fantastic, our 12th man, the boys need them and we expect them also to pack the stadium at home in the second leg,” concluded Ouaddou.

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs make poor start to Confederation Cup campaign

The sides will meet again in the second leg at the Orlando Stadium next Saturday. However, prior to that Pirates will play Siwelele FC away in Bloemfontein in a Betway Premiership match on Tuesday. 

Read more on these topics

CAF Champions league Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Helen Zille to run for Joburg mayor as DA vows to ‘wrestle city back’
News EFF to open case against Operation Dudula after death of 1-year-old child
News ‘I think this is terrorism’: Mkhwanazi explains why he wore ‘military’ uniform at media briefing
News Mkhwanazi: ‘Brown Mogotsi knew about task team disbandment and 121 dockets before me’
Politics MP tells Morero that ‘entire Johannesburg is rotten’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp