Pirates coach Riveiro to ring changes for Djabal clash

Riveiro has been consistent in his line-up since the start of the season.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro might not be a believer of rotating his squad, but he says he is likely to make changes in his line-up when they take on Comoros side Djabal FC in the Caf Champions League first leg of the preliminary round away from home on Saturday.



ALSO READ: Komphela denies bad blood between him and Mokwena

Riveiro has been consistent in his line-up since the start of the season, with the team winning two games and registering one loss and one draw.

“Like I explained many times, we don’t believe in rotation like a strategy. We believe in rotation when it’s a moment to do rotation, when a player really needs to be rotated,” said Riveiro.

“Sometimes it’s not rotation, we just change because we need something different or because we play with a moment of form of our players. We are going to play a different type of game in a different type of environment and there’s going to be adjustments for sure. Not much, not much (aware about their opponents and how they play.”



ALSO READ: Komphela’s philosophical take on Swallows’ controversial goal

The Soweto giants begin their African quest with a lot of eagerness to do well in the competition, especially with the club having done well in the domestic competitions last campaign.

Pirates qualified for the Champions League after finishing in second place on the DStv Premiership standings last season, with the club also securing two trophies – the Nedbank Cup and the MTN8 Cup.

They head to Comoros with the team having played to a 1-1 draw against Chippa United in a midweek league clash.