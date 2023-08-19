Lepasa the hero as Pirates edge Djabal in Champions League

Pirates looked to be struggling to get a goal from the start of the match despite the team creating a number of chances.

Zakhele Lepasa became the hero for Orlando Pirates after the striker scored the only goal in the 1-0 win over Djabal FC in the first leg of the first preliminary round of the Caf Champions League at Stade de Moroni in Comoros on Saturday.



ALSO READ: ‘Runaway’ Chiefs forward Billiat finds new home in Egypt

Pirates looked to be struggling to get a goal from the start of the match despite the team creating a number of chances.

Djabal were solid at the back and they also made some few attacks that could have resulted into a goal.

Pirates were expected to walk all over the Comorians, but it was not like that with the game proving to be difficult for the away side, as Djabal were determined to get something from the match.

The Buccaneers, however, did manage to create some goal-scoring chances. Relebohile Mofokeng was one of the first players to try and get a goal for Bucs in the opening minutes of the match, but his shot was saved by the Djabal goalkeeper.

Pirates enjoyed more of the ball possession going into the half hour mark, but they were struggling to break the visitors firm defence.

The last few minutes going into half-time saw Djabal making some threats at Bucs goals, but Innocent Maela and company at the back managed to deal with the danger.

Meanwhile, Eva Nga was also presented with an opportunity to get a goal in his first start for the Buccaneers this season, but his shot went wide as the two teams went into the break tied on 0-0.

The South Africans were really desperate for a goal in the second half. Just after 10 minutes of the restart, coach Jose Riveiro sent Lepasa in search of a goal, with the Bucs top scorer with five goals replacing Eva Nga – before also introducing Katlego Otladisa for Deon Hotto.

In 66th minute, Pirates survived a scare as the home side pounced inside the Sea Robber’s box, but Maela was there to make a block.

Time was running out for Pirates with the goal seemingly looking far from coming for them despite chances they created.



ALSO READ: All eyes on Chivaviro as Bimenyimana exits Chiefs

The Bucs technical made another change in the last 10 minutes of the match by bringing on Fortune Makaringe for Mofokeng.

And in the 87th minute, their substitutes finally worked out as Lepasa scored the opening goal of the match to give Bucs the lead, and the striker now has six goals for the club in all competitions.

Pirates will now host Djabal for the return leg on 25 August at Orlando Stadium.