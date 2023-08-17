Komphela’s philosophical take on Swallows’ controversial goal

Moroka Swallows’ winning goal in their DStv Premiership match against Sekhukhune on Wednesday evening has set tongues wagging.

The controversial goal came in the 94th minute and some believe it should have been disallowed.

A cross from the right was sailing harmlessly towards the Sekhukhune keeper, Badra Sangare.

Routine catch, right? Wrong. Swallows striker, Gabadinho Mhango, decided to add a twist by giving the keeper a little nudge that had him go over the goal line.

And the referee saw nothing wrong and gave it as a goal, giving Swallows a 2-1 win – their first this season.

“Crazy. I think this is the definition of DStv Premiership, it is tough but it is beautiful for people watching, who are not aligned,” said Komphela after the game.

“But to people who are attached to a particular side when there are two (sides) it is cut throat.

“It is something that makes you end up switching the TV off so that you can just get the outcome and not be part of the whole gruesome process.”

The goal may have been controversial, and Komphela was more than happy with the progress he saw in his Swallows team.

‘Swallows are tested’

“But from a Moroka Swallows point of view… We are still at a stage where we are tested so we can be trusted.

“And the minute you are trusted there is confidence in whatever you are doing.

“After confidence there is an element of belief, then there is faith. So, to reach the level of faith where people come to the stadium with the expectation that Moroka Swallows will win, we need to pass the test.”

The Swallows mentor also expressed sympathy for his counterpart Brandon Truter.

“I should also be humble enough to say that maybe the goal that we scored… I feel sorry for Brandon.

“Nobody wants to suffer such a setback… Sometimes you have to have it fall for you. But you have to work and fight for your luck.”

Swallows’ next match is on Tuesday against Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium.