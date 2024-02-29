Lunga sends Sundowns warning to rivals

"At Sundowns, we have to win each and every game," says Lunga.

Divine Lunga during the DStv Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu FC at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Following Tuesday’s 3-0 victory over AmaZulu, the talk around Mamelodi Sundowns going the whole season unbeaten in the league has intensified.



ALSO READ: Sundowns’ Zungu compared to ex-Barca star Mascherano

The defending champions have now gone 16 games without a blemish in the DStv Premiership so far to stretch unbeaten run to 40 games from last season.

Sundowns legend Teko Modise said on the club’s pitchside podcast recently that the lure of attaining invisible status will only dawn on the current generation at the halfway mark.

Divine Lunga was cautious when he was asked if they are talking about going for 30 games without losing.

“At Sundowns, we have to win each and every game. The effort we put on the field and at training, I think that’s where it comes from,” he said.

“The focus is to win each and every game. It doesn’t matter if it’s a big or small game. I know no one wants to lose but at Sundowns we always want to win every game whether it’s a friendly, league or cup game.”

The Zimbabwean is also happy to be getting game time having spent last season on loan at Golden Arrows.

“I’m happy to be playing. I’m gaining a lot of confidence. I’m surrounded by players who keep supporting me,” he concluded.



ALSO READ: ‘I’m the bad guy’, Mokwena responds to Ramovic accusations

Meanwhile, the Brazilians also confirmed that their Caf Champions League grudge match against TP Mazembe will take place at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium due the unavailability of Loftus Versfeld.

The venue will host the United Rugby Championship clash between the Blue Bulls and the Stormers.