Pirates’ Maela expects tricky match against unknown Disciples

Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela is anticipating a tricky game against unknown SC Disciples of Madagascar.

The Buccaneers will face the Indian Ocean Islanders in the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League in Mauritius on Sunday at 1pm.

“It’s going to be tricky because we don’t know much about our opponents, but we’re expecting a very dedicated team… a team that is very excited to play this match. It’s going to be a tough away match. In Africa, it’s not easy [to win games away from home],” added the Pirates skipper.



Maela then stressed the importance of avoiding defeat in the first leg.

“It’s crucial for us to go all out and make sure we don’t lose in Mauritius because we don’t want that pressure in the second leg in front of our supporters.”

Pirates will go into this clash as favourites against Disciples, but they’ll only put that tag to good use if they turn up and look the part – unlike when they lost to lowly-ranked Jwaneng Galaxy in the second round last season.

Pirates were knocked out of the CAF Champions League last season after losing 5-4 to Jwaneng on penalties after the tie ended 1-1 on aggregate.

Young Relebohile Mofokeng missed Pirates’ fourth penalty, while Jwaneng had a 100% record.

Ironically, the Buccaneers will face Jwaneng in the second round of the premier continental club competition if they beat Disciples and the Botswana side gets the better of Namibia’s African Stars.



Speaking ahead of Sunday’s clash, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro emphasized the need to take every game seriously in their quest to go all the way in this season’s CAF Champions League.



“We take each game seriously. We’re Orlando Pirates, we go into every competition to go all the way to the final. we play for every three points, every trophy and that’s the ambition of the club,” said Riveiro.

“Every tournament is a priority for us and the Champions League is a big one,” he added.

The second leg of this clash is set to take place at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Friday night and kick-off for that game is 7.30pm.