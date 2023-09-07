Pitso Mosimane happy with start in UAE league

Pitso Mosimane is relatively pleased with his team Al Wahda’s start to the new UAE Pro League campaign where expectations are high on the successful coach to once again deliver in the Middle East.



Mosimane’s team has overcome a wobbly start to the season with back-to-back wins in the league and cup.



Following the defeat to Al Bataeh in their league opener, Al Wahda won the Abu Dhabi City derby against bitter rivals Al Jazira.



They continued their good form into the UAE League Cup with a 3-0 win against Emirates who have on their books former Barcelona midfield maestro Andrés Iniesta.



The 59-year-old got Al-Ahli Jeddah promoted back to the Saudi Pro League last season before moving to Al Wahda, where he’s expected to capture the club’s first league title since 2010.



“Football in the UAE is a bit different to where I was in Saudi Arabia, I was in the first division but now we’re in the Premier League so the quality of the players is way better,” Mosimane said about his new surroundings.



“You have players who have played at the highest level. Of course it’s a bit different to where I was in Saudi because, here expectations are high and we’re supposed to win the league.”



Al Wahda finished third in the 14-team league last season. The closest they’ve come to a premiership title in recent times was a runners-up spot in 2018.



“We didn’t start on a good note, we lost our first league game and you start wondering what’s happening here,” he said.



“I’ve never lost my first match in any team so it was a surprise to me but there was no better way of bouncing back than in the derby against one of the biggest teams in UAE.



“We’re still finding our feet and it’s too early but I think we have a little bit of confidence from our people because of the win against Al Jazira.



“It’s like an Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs derby and we won that one in Al Jazira and bragging rights are also very important,” added Mosimane.