Rulani speaks out on Pirates rumours

Jonty Mark

6 June 2025

'It still has people who are very close to me and to my heart,' said Mokwena.

Rulani Mokwena says he would certainly think about going back to Orlando Pirates. Picture: Nabil Ramdani/BackpagePix

Rulani Mokwena says he would certainly think about going back to Orlando Pirates, if he was offered the job of head coach again.

Mokwena is a free agent after leaving Wydad Casablanca, and the former Sundowns and Pirates mentor spoke fondly of Buccaneers chairman Irvin Khoza.

Pirates need a coach

Pirates are looking for a new head coach after Spaniard Jose Riveiro’s departure, and Mokwena has been strongly linked with the post.

“Of course, I would consider it (the Pirates job),” Mokwena said in an interview with SuperSport.

“It is a big club. It still has people who are very close to me and to my heart. I am very fond of Dr Irvin Khoza. He will always have a special place in my heart.

“I’ve been fortunate enough that as a coach. I’ve learned a lot about leadership from a few of the best football leaders on the continent. Dr. Khoza is number one for sure – his general language, history, geography, football … everything.”

A strong heritage

Mokwena is of Pirates heritage. His grandfather Eric Sono captained the side in the 1960s and his uncle Jomo Sono was a Pirates star of the 1970s.

The 38 year-old was an assistant coach at Pirates to Milutin Sredojevic between 2017 and 2019. He then took over as interim head coach when Sredojevic resigned in August 2019.

His 14 games in charge were not hugely successful. But Mokwena would return with far more experience and plenty of success under his belt.

