PSL announce increase in MTN8 prize money

Coaches of the eight teams with the hosts Carol and Andile during the 2024 MTN 8 Launch at SABC Radio Park in Johannesburg on Wednesday. (Photo by Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images)

The prize money for the MTN8 increased, with the winners of this season’s competition set to walk away with R10-million.



This was revealed by the sponsors during the launch of this season’s edition at the SABC headquarters in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

“On behalf of the PSL chairman and the executive committee it is a great pleasure to announce that the prize money for the MTN8 winning team has been increased from R8-million to R10-million,” said Nonhlanhla Nkosi, PSL Head of Brand Marketing, Media & Sponsorship.

“The participation fee for the clubs has also increased from R800 000 to R1-million.”

This season’s MTN8 will get underway on Saturday, with the defending champions Orlando Pirates hosting SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium (kick is at 6pm).

On Sunday, Stellenbosch FC will play TS Galaxy at the Danie Craven Stadium at 3pm.



Then the next weekend, Sekhukhune United and Cape Town City will meet at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, August 10, at 3pm.

And the last fixture of the quarterfinals round will be at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday, August 12, between Mamelodi Sundowns and Polokwane City. Kick off for this match is also at 3pm.