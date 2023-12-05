Pirates’ Ncikazi wary of ‘brave’ Komphela ahead of Swallows clash

"It’s a mental game, it’s an attitude game," said the Bucs assistant coach.

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has described the original Soweto derby clash against Moroka Swallows FC as a mental game.



The Soweto teams are set to lock horns in a DStv Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.



Ncikazi says this is a must-win game for Pirates, but admits that it won’t be easy coming up a brave coach like Steve Komphela.

“Tomorrow’s (today) match is more than just tactics, it’s a mental game, it’s an attitude game, willpower we have to combine all elements to win the match understanding coach Steve Komphela is a brave coach wants to play good football and wants to press higher. I don’t see a low-block which suites us best,” said the Bucs assistant coach.

“We just have to prepare our team correctly and prepare for all eventualities,” he added.

“Sometimes tactics change based on the results if they score early or we score early you will always find a change. But I think we will see a good game and a game that Pirates must win.”

The Sea Robbers will be looking to grab maximum points against Swallows after they dropped two points in their last league game.



Pirates were held to a goalless draw by Richards Bay FC over a week ago, a setback for the team as they aim to finish the year on a respectable log position.

Bucs are currently in ninth place on the league standings with 16 points after playing 11 matches.

Meanwhile, Swallows are in sixth spot with 18 points from the same number of matches as Pirates. But, they head into this match after losing their last match 1-0 to Komphela’s former side Kaizer Chiefs.

Bucs will be without Thabang Monare for this clash who is on suspension, while Swallows will be without Tshegofatso Mabasa and Lantshene Phalane.