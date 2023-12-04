Suspended Pirates star Lorch hires personal trainer to keep fit

Lorch was suspended by Pirates after he was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and subsequently given a three-year prison sentence.

Having been barred from all club activities until 12 December, a source close to Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch has revealed that the player has acquired the services of a personal trainer to help him stay fit while waiting for his return.



ALSO READ: Riveiro calls for better start from Pirates ahead of Swallows tie



Lorch was suspended by Pirates after he was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and subsequently given a three-year prison sentence, which has been suspended for five years on condition that he is not found guilty of a similar offence.



Lorch was also ordered to pay R100 000 to People Opposing Women Abuse.



The attacking midfielder is said to have accepted Pirates’ decision to suspend him and he is looking forward to returning to the club.



“I think it was a wise decision for him to get someone to help him with fitness. I think what made him do that is because he knows that there is no automatic way for him to get back to the starting line-up, so he needs to be on top of his game and try to be at the same level of fitness with the rest of the guys,” said the informant.



“He has also been given instructions by the fitness trainer to help him get into perfect condition by the time he returns to the team.”



ALSO READ: Khune needs to set example for the team – Chiefs legend



While being away from the club, Pirates played to a goalless draw with Richards Bay FC in a DStv Premiership tie and Lorch will also miss the Soweto derby against Moroka Swallows FC at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.



The last game he is set to miss will be the Buccaneers’ tie against TS Galaxy on 9 December.