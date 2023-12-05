Mgosi

Chippa show interest in former Pirates player

"He admires him so much and sees that there is a lot of potential in him," said the source.

NB La Masia midfielder Augustine Mahlonoko. Picture: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Chippa United are said to be looking to bring on board former Orlando Pirates midfielder Augustine Mahlonoko in the January transfer window, after being impressed by his performances for NB La Masia in the Motsepe Foundation Championship this season. .

The Pirates development graduate has been with La Masia since last July, and is one of the key players in coach Daine Klate’s squad.

The 22-year-old midfielder is believed to be one of coach Morgan Mammila’s targets in their quest to reinforce the Chippa squad for the last half of the season, and a deal is possible should formal communication with La Masia be made.

Mahlonoko, who broke through into the professional ranks as a 17-year-old boy at the Buccaneers in 2018, has been displaying good performances for La Masia and Mammila is said to have been keeping tabs on him.

“Mahlonoko is one of the players that the coach admires and believes he can add value at the club,” said a source.

