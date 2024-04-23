Sundowns ‘ready’ for Sekhukhune after Tunisia trip

The Brazilians will also be looking to extend their unbeaten run to 22 league games.

There’s no time to rest for Mamelodi Sundowns who are back in action on Tuesday after the Caf Champions League first leg semifinal against Esperance of Tunisia three days ago.



Their Caf commitments will momentarily take a backseat as attention shifts back to the DStv Premiership for a clash against high-flying Sekhunkhune United at Loftus Versfeld.

Babina Noko come into this game on the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Cape Town Spurs that stretched their unbeaten run to nine league games.



The Limpopo side will also be buoyed by the fact that Linda Mntambo and Lehlohonolo Seema won player and coach of the month awards for March respectively.

Sundowns midfielder Bathusi Aubaas is aware of the danger that Sekhukhune will pose as they aim to bounce back to winning ways following the 1-0 away loss to Esperance. The Brazilians will also be looking to extend their unbeaten run to 22 league games.

“I know they have been doing well and Linda Mntambo has come back from injury and he has been doing well,” he said.

“He got the player of the month and their coach also won coach of the month. They have won two games and drew three (in the last five games) and they have been doing well. I can’t say we will undermine them and obviously we will go there to do our job and that is to win the game.”

Aubaas revealed their recovery process following the trip to North Africa and having to play back-to-back games in such a short space of time.



Masandwana will be back at Loftus on Friday to take on Esperance in the second leg in what will be their third game in six days.

“We arrived around after midnight (Sunday) and we have been doing regeneration and recovery,” he concluded.

“That’s the protocol of the team and obviously we don’t have time on our side, and we needed that recovery and I think we’re ready. We don’t have time, we will do video analysis and prepare more for Sekhukhune.”

It remains to be seen if Rulani Mokwena will shuffle his pack for the test against Sekhukhune and give his regulars a break ahead of Friday’s must-win game.