Former Chiefs star ‘DVD’ Mathebula backs Ntseki to succeed 

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Molefi Ntseki has received backing to be a success as Kaizer Chiefs head coach from the club’s youth coach David “DVD” Mathebula.

As a former Chiefs player himself, Mathebula should know what makes a good coach at the club and he has expressed his gratitude for the development he has experienced under the guidance of Ntseki.

He acknowledges that a significant portion of his coaching skills has been learned at Kaizer Chiefs.

Mathebula highlights the importance of having a leader like Ntseki who can provide guidance and reflection on his coaching methods.

“I think 80% of my work is something which I’ve learnt at Kaizer Chiefs as a coach,” said Mathebula as quoted by SABC Sport.

“I’ve been coaching everywhere but there were no people who were leading in those projects. So I had to bring my skill and then no one to reflect what I’m doing,” he said.

“But with coach Ntseki around, I think I’ve developed a lot as a coach. From how you prepare the game, how you analyse a player, how you prepare for a session.

“And how you prepare for the season as well. I think coming to join Kaizer Chiefs was very good for me and I think I will develop further to become one of the best coaches.”

Ntseki is well experienced

Ntseki, a seasoned coach with over 20 years of experience, is highly respected in the coaching space. Mathebula emphasises the value of Ntseki’s vast experience, citing his involvement in U17 and U20 FIFA World Cups as well as the Olympic Games.

Mathebula believes Ntseki, who was promoted to the senior team as head coach amid disapproving voices from the supporters, will be a success.

“Having known him and working with him for close to a year now, I understand what type of players he’s looking for.

“I understand what type of person he is, so, when preparing these players because we are preparing them for the senior team.

“They need to know that they will be working with a very professional coach who expects all the players to give their 100% from training until we play the match.”