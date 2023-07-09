Bafana coach Ramoreboli defends Mabasa after booing

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Tshegofatso Mabasa endured some difficult times at King Zwelithini Stadium with fans booing and calling for his substitution in Bafana Bafana’s 2-1 win over Botswana in the Cosafa Cup.

The Orlando Pirates striker had missed some chances and his performance was not what was expected of him. This incensed the supporters.

But Bafana coach Morena Ramoreboli has come to his defence explaining his role in the match and why he eventually took him off.

“Let’s be honest. Supporters in South Africa, when you do well they love and support you. But when you make mistakes they tend to lose patience and start booing you,” explained the Bafana mentor.

Ramoreboli added that it is expected that the supporters would express their disappointment in the way they did.

“It is expected. But as a player, when things like that happen, that is when you say, ‘before this tournament, I was this good. So that 45 minutes cannot make me a bad player’.”

Bafana coach explains Mabasa’s role

“Unfortunately the reasons for substituting Tshego might be different from what people saw. The reasons for playing him might also be different from what people think.

“When we played Tshego, it was because we needed someone who could hold the ball up front. But when we were desperate that’s when we said we no longer need someone who can hold.

“That is because it makes the line stronger, and we needed to provoke that line. And we need someone who can run and we brought on Letsoalo.”

The Bafana coach believes Mabasa will be able to move on from the unfortunate incident and become stronger. He says Victor Letsoalo faced the same in their opening game of the tournament.

“He was also criticised in the last game because he missed chances. So, it’s football. Tshego will come back and score a goal and the very same people who were criticising him will clap for him.

“So, we have to understand that it is football. The supporters just want to see the team winning. And it does not matter who scores. You just have to go there and do your best.

“Tshego is a professional player, he knows there will always be pressure, especially from the supporters,” concluded Ramoreboli.