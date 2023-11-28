Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Avatar photo

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Football Journalist

3 minute read

28 Nov 2023

09:54 am

Pirates’ Riveiro aims for another 15 points before 2023 is out

'We dropped two points (last Saturday), we move to the next one,' said Riveiro.

Riveiro aims for 15 points in last games of the year starting with Swallows

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has admitted it is unlikely the Buccaneers will challenge for this season’s DStv Premiership title as they keep on dropping vital points.


This is after the club was held to a goalless draw by Richards Bay at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday.


It was a disappointing result for Riveiro and his Pirates charges, – the club has now picked up just 16 points from 11 matches, while league leaders Cape Town City are on 25 points, followed by Mamelodi Sundowns on 24 points.


Pirates have a long way to go to catch-up with the early pace-setters, currently sitting in eighth in the table.


After the tie against Natal Rich Boyz, Riveiro, who was clearly not happy with the result, will be hoping things get better in their Soweto derby clash against Moroka Swallows FC at Orlando Stadium on December 5 and in the rest of their games this month.


“We dropped two points (last Saturday), we move to the next one, we have 15 points to fight for until the Christmas break. That (break) could be a good moment for us to analyse where we are and why,” said the Bucs coach.


“If the question is ‘are we dropping more points than we would like?’, I think you (media) could answer the question yourself.”

Riveiro criticises the media

As much as Pirates have not been able to collect as many points as they could have, Riveiro still believes his team is playing well and says the media should stop analysing their results.

ALSO READ: Pirates midfielder Monare in big trouble after ball boy incident

“You guys (media) want to analyse the result, you don’t want to analyse the games. If we draw, we have problems to score, when we score three, we are in great form. If we concede three, we are not defending well. We are doing a lot of things very well,”‘ Riveiro stated.


Pirates will host Swallows, who come to this game at the back of a 1-0 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday.
The Birds are fifth on the log having registered 18 points from 11 matches.

Read more on these topics

DStv Premiership Moroka Swallows Orlando Pirates richards bay

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Global report ranks South Africa among top 10 countries for crime
News Hey, Big Spender! Black Friday shopper blows R800k in one go…
South Africa Valentine’s Day killer Oscar Pistorius granted parole
Parliament ‘Where is the ubuntu?’ asks Mkhwebane as Hlophe, Motata’s removal recommended to National Assembly
News Outa and DA call for convictions as SIU releases damning report on SAA

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe