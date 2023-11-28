McCarthy Jnr could make step up to Chiefs senior team

'He is a hard worker, which is what all the coaches love about him,' said a source.

Promising Kaizer Chiefs youngster Aden McCarthy is said to be edging closer to first-team action, with the technical team having impressed with his display for the reserve side in the DStv Diski Challenge.

ALSO READ: Sundowns see off Nouadhibou in Champions League group opener

McCarthy signed a senior team contract with Amakhosi last year, but he has not been able to get an opportunity to play in the DStv Premiership.

The defender, who is the son of former Amakhosi defender Fabian McCarthy, is reportedly ticking all the boxes to get a chance to make his debut for the Naturena-based outfit.

‘A good example’

According to a source, Aden is mature for his age and his behaviour is good.

“Aden has been a good example for many youngsters for many years now. He is a kid who loves to play football and wants to do everything to perfection. He is a hard worker, which is what all the coaches love about him. He is really getting close to making his debut for the senior team. And I won’t be surprised because he has been playing very well in the Diski Challenge,” said the source.

ALSO READ: Khune’s Chiefs reputation has been tarnished

“It’s just a matter of being given that small opportunity and I know that he will grab it with both hands. He trains with the senior team from time to time and you can see that there is a lot that he can offer when he comes up against some of the top players in the country.”