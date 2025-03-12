Pirates’ Riveiro blasts Athlone pitch after Stellies draw

'You cannot play football like this,' said the Pirates head coach.

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro hit out at the ‘rugby field’ at Athlone Stadium after his side were held to a goalless draw by Stellenbosch FC in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday evening.

“We did well to find ourselves in good positions in the last phase of attack, it was just impossible to be precise playing on a rugby field,” the Pirates coach told reporters after the match.

Pirates’ Riveiro – ‘You need a bit of luck’

“The moment you create a little bit of an advantage the defender has an extra second, because you need two or three contacts on the ball before you can play. You cannot play football like this … you need a bit of luck.”

The result was a setback to the Buccaneers’ ambitions to catch Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the Premiership table.

Pirates were unable to find a way past the Stellies defence despite the home side being reduced to ten men following a 35th minute red card for Brian Onyango.

Riveiro claimed that it actually became more difficult for Pirates to get past Stellies after the sending off.

“It was clearly two games in one. Until the red card I think Pirates were playing our role and Stellenbosch were playing theirs.” He said.

“Both teams were executing their game plans with Pirates dominating and Stellenbosch looking to punish mistakes in transition.

“After the red card … it was even worse. It was even more difficult, with the approach the opponent had. Once (Devin) Titus was not on the field and Andre (De Jong) as well, it was more about trying to make sure there was not so much football (played). They did a really good job.”

‘They are not a joke’

“Overall it was a tough match getting more difficult due to the circumstances,” added Riveiro.

“We got one point. We want to win every match but Stellenbosch is a difficult game. They are third in the table and in the quarterfinals of a continental competition. They are not a joke. So we give value to the point even though we are in a different race, trying to collect three points everywhere we go.”