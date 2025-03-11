Stellies deal blow to Orlando Pirates’ title chances

The Buccaneers will next face Sundowns at FNB stadium on Sunday.

Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates argues with referee assistant after his goal is disallowed for offside during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 game against Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Tuesday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates’ challenge for the Betway Premiership title took a massive blow on Tuesday night as they drew 0-0 against a 10-man Stellenbosch FC outfit at the Athlone Stadium.

With Mamelodi Sundowns winning 2-0 against AmaZulu in the other game played on the same night, the Brazilians now lead the Buccaneers with 18 points. Sundowns are now on 58 points in 22 games and Pirates have 40 points in 18 matches.



READ MORE: Shalulile on target as Sundowns beat AmaZulu to extend lead

Although Pirates do have four games in hand, Sundowns are favourites to win the league because even if the Buccaneers win all those outstandings games, they will still be six points behind the Brazilians.

The Buccaneers offered the first threat on goal, with Relebohile Mofokeng testing Oscarine Masuluke with a dipping shot from long range, in the ninth minute but the goalkeeper was well-positioned to make a save.

Pirates soon took control of the game and threatened the Stellies goal, with the hosts looking to use their pace upfront to try and catch the visitors on the counter attack.

Mohau Nkota looked lively on the left side of the Buccaneers attack and caused a lot of problems for Fawaaz Basadien, but was let down by his final pass in the final third.

Stellies were reduced to 10 men in the 34th minute when Brian Onyango was shown a red card by referee Jelly Chivani for a professional foul on Tshegofatso Mabasa.

Mabasa was through on goal when Onyango fouled him just outside the penalty box and was given his marching orders by Chavani for denying the Pirates striker an obvious goal scoring chance as per the Laws of the Game.

Pirates looked to capitalise on the numerical advantage and put Stellies under a lot of pressure, but the game was locked at 0-0 at the interval.



Stellies coach Steve Barker took out Andre De Jong and Devon Titus and introduced Ibraheem Jabaar and Athenkosi Mcaba as he tried to solidify his team’s midfield and defence to make sure that they deal with the anticipated Pirates attack.



ALSO READ: Nabi wants to see more fighting spirit from Chiefs against City

And as expected, the Buccaneers pushed forward in numbers after the restart and after a relatively quiet first half, Masuluke became a busy man in the Stellies goal-posts.

Pirates thought they had finally beaten Masuluke and found the opener through Mabasa in the 79th minute, but his headed goal was ruled offside.



The Buccaneers will next face Sundowns in what now looks like a title decider at the FNB Stadium on Sunday.



Stellies are away to Sekhukhune United also on Sunday.