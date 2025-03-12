Sundowns’ Shalulile continues to set scoring records

With the former Highlands Park marksman, it has always been a case of form is temporary, class is permanent.

Peter Shalulile continues to prove himself one of the finest goalscorers in Premier Soccer League history.

ALSO READ: Shalulile on target as Sundowns beat AmaZulu

In fact, there is a decent argument that the Namibian striker is the best of the lot. Shalulile netted his 100th goal in a Mamelodi Sundowns shirt on Tuesday in their 2-0 win at home to AmaZulu.

Double figures again for Sundowns’ Sha Sha

It also took him into double figures in all competitions for the fifth season in a row in a Masandawana shirt.

There was some concern earlier in the season as by mid-October Shalulile, who turned 31 later that month, had not bagged a single goal.

With the former Highlands Park marksman (Shalulile also scored 19 goals in all competitions for them in the 2019/20 season) however, it has always been a case of form is temporary, class is permanent,

And he grabbed his first of the season on October 19 in a 5-0 Telkom Knockout hammering of Golden Arrows.

Shalulile followed that up with a brace in a Betway Premiership win over Cape Town City on October 30, but it is in 2025 that he has really got going in a Sundowns shirt. Shalulile already has six goals in all competitions this year, with perhaps his most important contribution coming in the Caf Champions League group stage win over Maniema Union in the DR Congo.

Champions League king

Sundowns were 1-0 down in their penultimate group game and their hopes of qualification for the last eight were hanging in the balance, when Shalulile came on in the 79th minute.

Within three minutes he had equalised for Sundowns. And five minutes into stoppage time, it was pressure from the Namibian striker that forced Exaucia Moanda into an own goal that handed Sundowns all three points.

ALSO READ: Nabi wants more fighting spirit from Chiefs

When Sundowns badly needed a goal against AmaZulu on Tuesday, it was also Shalulile who came to the party. Running onto Khuliso Mudau’s fine pass, he rounded Veli Mothwa, and in typically composed fashion, picked his spot and hit the back of the net.

With Sundowns safely in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, still in the Nedbank Cup and chasing an eighth consecutive Premiership title, it is safe to say plenty more goals are coming this season for the legendary ‘Sha Sha’.