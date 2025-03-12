Riveiro rues missed chances in Pirates draw against Stellies

“I think we were better against 11, ” Riveiro said.

Jose Riveiro is interviewed during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 game between Stellenbosch FC and Orlando Pirates at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Tuesday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was left disappointed by their goalless draw against Stellenbosch FC outfit at the Athlone Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Buccaneers were held to a 0-0 draw by Stellies, who had defender Brian Onyango dismissed in the 34th minute for denying Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa a clear goal-scoring opportunity.



Pirates, however, failed to exploit their numerical advantage and had to settle for a point in the end.

The draw left the Buccaneers trailing league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 18 points, after the Brazilians defeated AmaZulu FC 2-0 to further extend their lead at the summit of the Betway Premiership table.

Riveiro feels that instead of going for the kill against the 10-man Stellies, Pirates took the foot off the paddle.

“I think we were better against 11, ” Riveiro told SuperSport TV after the game.

“I think both teams tried to win the match, but the moment the opponent was playing with 10 men, there was no intention to win anymore so there was less space to play.

“We tried but I’m not sure we created enough motions in the box tonight. But, it’s true that we were in control, we had a few chances to win the match but we didn’t finalise so many chances today.”

Riveiro admitted that it was hard to break the Stellies defensive line especially after they applied the low blow in the second half. The Spaniard said the Athlone Stadium pitch also didn’t allow them to play their free-flowing football.

“It was so difficult, but whatever I say is going to sound like an excuse but to play here and be precise cannot be in the same sentence.



“We take it. It’s one point, obviously not the result we were looking for. We want to win every game but we need to understand there is an opponent that’s in front working hard trying to protect the result and they did a good job,” concluded Riveiro.

Pirates will next face Sundowns in a potential title decider at the FNB Stadium on Sunday.