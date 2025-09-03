Pirates’ Sebelebele looks to make Bafana World Cup impact

'I am looking forward to help the nation qualify for the World Cup,' the 23 year-old told the media this week at Dobsonville Stadium.

Orlando Pirates winger Kamogelo Sebelebele has had a meteoric rise this season, and it could get better yet.

ALSO READ: Broos focused on ‘must win’ Lesotho clash

Sebelelele will hope to get a chance to perform for Bafana Bafana. They take on Lesotho tomorrow in a 2026 Fifa World Cup Group C qualifier at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Sebelebele – ‘I am happy and excited’

“I am happy and excited to be here and to be given the opportunity to represent my country. I am looking forward to help the nation qualify for the World Cup,” the 23 year-old told the media this week at Dobsonville Stadium.

Bafana are currently five points clear at he top of Group C. They have a fantastic chance of playing in the USA, Canada and Mexico next year.

Sebelebele was signed by Pirates this season from TS Galaxy. And he has sparkled under Moroccan head coach Adeslam Ouaddou, with three goals already in just seven appearances.

This has prompted Hugo Broos to call Sebelebele into his Bafana squad, with regular wide men like Thapelo Morena and Elias Mokwana not in the Bafana coach’s selection.

‘Skills and quick feet’

Broos has suggested it is Sebelebele’s “skills and quick feet” that could give him the chance to play Lesotho or Nigeria, who Bafana play at the Free State Stadium on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Shabalala looking to prove Bafana point

Sebelebele, meanwhile, believes the move to Pirates put him in the limelight to get his Bafana call.

“Playing for Pirates has changed a lot of things for me. The support I’ve been getting from everyone is huge and that has been building my confidence,” he added.