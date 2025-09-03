Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Pirates’ Sebelebele looks to make Bafana World Cup impact

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

3 September 2025

11:48 am

RELATED ARTICLES

'I am looking forward to help the nation qualify for the World Cup,' the 23 year-old told the media this week at Dobsonville Stadium. 

Kamogelo Sebelebele - Bafana Bafana

Bafana Bafana’s Kamogelo Sebelebele addresses the media at Dobsonville Stadium on Monday afternoon. Picture: Backpagepix

Orlando Pirates winger Kamogelo Sebelebele has had a meteoric rise this season, and it could get better yet. 

ALSO READ: Broos focused on ‘must win’ Lesotho clash

Sebelelele will hope to get a chance to perform for Bafana Bafana. They take on Lesotho tomorrow in a 2026 Fifa World Cup Group C qualifier at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein. 

Sebelebele – ‘I am happy and excited’

“I am happy and excited to be here and to be given the opportunity to represent my country. I am looking forward to help the nation qualify for the World Cup,” the 23 year-old told the media this week at Dobsonville Stadium. 

Bafana are currently five points clear at he top of Group C. They have a fantastic chance of playing in the USA, Canada and Mexico next year. 

Sebelebele was signed by Pirates this season from TS Galaxy. And he has sparkled under Moroccan head coach Adeslam Ouaddou, with three goals already in just seven appearances. 

This has prompted Hugo Broos to call Sebelebele into his Bafana squad, with regular wide men like Thapelo Morena and Elias Mokwana not in the Bafana coach’s selection. 

‘Skills and quick feet’

Broos has suggested it is Sebelebele’s “skills and quick feet” that could give him the chance to play Lesotho or Nigeria, who Bafana play at the Free State Stadium on Tuesday. 

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Shabalala looking to prove Bafana point

Sebelebele, meanwhile, believes the move to Pirates put him in the limelight to get his Bafana call. 

RELATED ARTICLES

“Playing for Pirates has changed a lot of things for me. The support I’ve been getting from everyone is huge and that has been building my confidence,” he added. 

Read more on these topics

Bafana Bafana Hugo Broos Lesotho Nigeria Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) World Cup

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa WATCH: Cape municipal HR manager calls for restrictions on white employment
Multimedia PICTURES: Scenes from the repaired Lilian Ngoyi Street
South Africa ‘Andimoyiki uSisisi’: Social development’s Lumka Oliphant hits back after suspension
Crime Who is behind this? Police operation uncovers arms cache, shooting target at Mitchells Plain home
Motoring New vehicle sales extend 50 000+ record run in August

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp