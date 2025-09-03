Orbit coach slams Saleng, questions his impact at the club

Makhoye said some of the club’s youngsters are performing better than Saleng.

Orbit College FC coach Pogiso Makhoye has questioned Monnapule Saleng’s impact at the club.



Saleng rejoined Orbit on a season-long loan from Orlando Pirates in July this year.



He was meant to rejuvenate his career after his troubles at Pirates, where he had been sidelined since December of last year due to contractual disputes.



When he joined the Mswenko Boys, Makhoye was delighted to reunite with the winger, but after just a few games into the new Betway Premiership season, the coach seems to have changed his tune about the Bafana winger.

Saleng is ‘struggling’

“So far, I think he’s not given us what we expected from him as a big player. A player that comes in as a big name, so those are the things that you need to sit down and check as a team. To say, ‘is it really affecting the team, are we playing better when he’s in the team or when he’s not in the team’,” said Makhoye.

Saleng has played four of Orbit’s opening five league matches since their promotion to the Betway Premiership. He missed the game against Pirates due to the two clubs’ loan agreement.

“Well, out of the four games that he has played, I think he’s not the Saleng that we used to see at Pirates. He’s still struggling. He hasn’t given us much, especially in the four games that he has played, as he has no assists and no goals,” said Makhoye.



“Even when we played against Pirates, and he was not part of the team, I felt the youngsters did very well without him. However, we will help him adjust to the team, and we are patient with him. But as much as we are patient with him, we need to put the team first. We will work with him and see how we can improve the team.”