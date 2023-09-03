Pirates ease past Stellies, well on their way to defending MTN8

This victory puts last season's cup winners firmly on the path to another shot at the title they won for the fourth time last season.

Deon Hotto of Orlando Pirates celebrates after scoring a goal during the MTN8 semi final, first leg match against Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium on Sunday. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates took a giant stride toward defending their MTN8 title with a crucial 2-1 win over Stellenbosch FC in the first leg of the semi-finals on Sunday afternoon.

This victory puts last season’s cup winners firmly on the path to another shot at the title they won for the fourth time last season.

The stage was set for a challenging match when Stellenbosch found themselves down to 10 players, courtesy of Thabo Moloisane’s red card after a needless foul on Patrick Maswanganyi, just over 30 minutes into the game.

Despite Pirates enjoying more possession, breaking down Stellenbosch’s solid defence proved to be a tough nut to crack.

The twist in the tale came as a surprise when Stellenbosch struck first. Ismael Toure found the back of the net with a header from a free-kick, right at the end of the first half.

Lepasa continues scoring run for Pirates

But Pirates didn’t let that setback get the best of them. They levelled the score in the 65th minute, thanks to Zakhele Lepasa, who notched his 10th goal in all competitions this season.

Lepasa is in exceptional form, having scored in all but one of Pirates’ seven matches so far.

The real drama unfolded in the 94th minute when Deon Hotto scored the winning goal. This gives Pirates a significant advantage heading into the second leg.

All Pirates need now is a draw when they host Stellenbosch FC at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on September 24 to secure their spot in the final.

The odds are undeniably in their favour after their impressive performance yesterday. They’ve continued their winning streak, signalling the potential for another successful season.

On the flip side, Stellenbosch will require a monumental performance if they hope to make their maiden cup final.

To do so, they must beat Pirates by more than two goals in their own backyard.

With the Fifa break commencing this week, both teams will have a two-week gap to regroup after the high-paced showdown at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town.

This break might provide a much-needed breather and a chance for some tactical adjustments before the second leg showdown.