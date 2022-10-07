WATCH: Sundowns coach Mokwena hails ‘genius’ Mudau

Jonty Mark

Described as a “genius” by Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Rulani Mokwena, Masandawana’s right-sided star Khuliso Mudau says he is driven by a constant desire to improve in a Sundowns shirt.

Mudau and Sundowns will begin their quest for a second Caf Champions League title with a second qualifying round, first leg tie in the Seychelles against La Passe on Sunday, and in the pre-match press conference this week, Mokwena was effusive in his praise of the 27 year-old, who is now almost a permanent fixture in the Brazilians starting eleven.

“Maybe for the last two seasons he has become extremely consistent … he is a difficult player to manage in training, he is so talented, but this is the story of geniuses,” said Mokwena.

“When he says he wants to come here and learn and improve when he is very good already, to stimulate him, it is very difficult. It is like when you have maths students in Grade 10 who already know algebra and all the other things taught in matric.

“(His consistency) is also a reflection of the qualities he has, not just as a football player. He is also a very good human being and this is reflected by his humble family. When you meet his mother, she is a very humble woman who raised her son as a single parent, but did so much to make sure her child was raised with the right values.

“Mudau carries that on and off the pitch.”

Mudau also seems to retain certain confidence with him, having no doubt of his value to the Sundowns side.

“To be here is not easy, but I think I deserve to be here. I have been doing well, (even) from my previous team (he joined Sundowns from Black Leopards in 2020). I think when I come to training, every day I want to learn and improve.”

Mudau, who has also broken into the Bafana Bafana side this year, admits they do not know much about their opponents tomorrow. Yet while Sundowns will be heavy favourites to comfortably beat La Passe, the Sundowns man says they will be treating the tie like any other game.

“We don’t know them, but we just have to apply ourselves like we are playing a usual game, like it is a PSL match,” he said.