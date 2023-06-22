Nange exits as Chiefs clean house and begin pre-season training

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

In a significant announcement made on Thursday afternoon, Kaizer Chiefs, the Naturena based club, confirmed the departure of Phathutshedzo Nange after his two-year stint with the team.

As preparations for the upcoming season commenced, Chiefs players returned to the club’s headquarters, where Nange became the second player to be officially announced as leaving.

Prior to the team going on a break, Chiefs bid farewell to Erick Mathoho, who had spent an impressive 11 years with the club.

It was during this time that Mathoho made a lasting impact as a defender. Nange’s departure followed suit, as the club revealed that his contract had expired and he would not be renewing his tenure.

The 31-year-old midfielder had joined Amakhosi from Stellenbosch FC in July 2021, making 31 appearances and scoring two goals across various competitions.

Chiefs took to their social media platforms to express their gratitude and wish Nange well in his future endeavours.

“Phathutshedzo Nange has been released by the club on the expiry of his contract. The 31-year-old signed for Amakhosi from Stellenbosch FC in July 2021,” said Chiefs in a statement.

“Nange played a total of 31 games and scored two goals in all competitions. Good luck. All the best.”

It is expected that Chiefs will continue to release more players in order to make room for new signings.

Chiefs said to be speaking to a revered coach

Speculation has been circulating regarding the potential departure of players such as Cole Alexander, Njabulo Ngcobo, George Matlou, and Caleb Bimenyimana, who are believed to be surplus to requirements at the club.

Last week, Chiefs bid farewell to defender Siyabonga Ngezana, who was sold to Romanian Pro League side FC SB for an undisclosed fee.

Meanwhile, the club is set to announce the arrivals of two defenders, Given Msimango and Thatayaone Dithlokwe, who are among the new signings expected at Naturena ahead of the new season.

As the squad undergoes significant changes, Chiefs are reportedly in talks with Nasreddine Nabi for the position of head coach, suggesting a potential shift in the managerial role.

Excitement is building up among Chiefs fans as they eagerly await the official unveiling of their new signings and the possible appointment of a new coach.